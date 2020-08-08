LPD: Woman sent to hospital after car flips

Christy Bollinger
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman was sent to the hospital after flipping her car, according to Lexington Police.

Police say it happened just before 1 a.m. on North Limestone Saturday morning.

Police tell ABC 36 they suspect the woman was driving under the influence when she hit two parked cars and flipped her own car.

She was sent to the hospital with minor injuries, according to officers.

Police say the woman will likely face charges related to the crash once she’s released from the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

Christy Bollinger
