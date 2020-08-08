KSP is investigating a deadly house fire in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police says one person is dead following a house fire.
Troopers say they were alerted Friday afternoon around 5:30 p.m. a house at 444 Anderson Lane was on fire.
First responders weren’t able to intially get inside to search for people because the fire was too severe, investigators said.
It wasn’t until after the fire was safely contained, firefighters located a deceased adult.
The body was sent to the State’s medical examiner in Frankfort and identification of the person hasn’t been released, investigators said.
KSP says it’s investigating the cause and where the fire started.