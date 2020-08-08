COVID numbers up again, positivity tops 6 percent

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – It was not good news for a weekend, especially after five days of guarded optimism.

The state reported 801 new coronavirus cases Saturday and the highest positivity rate it’s had since early May, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Saturday.

- Advertisement -

The 801 cases pushed the state’s total to 34,578.

Twenty-nine of the newly reported cases were from children age 5 and younger.

“Today is a tough day in our fight against COVID-19,” said Beshear. “I know we are slowing the growth of this virus in Kentucky, but it’s still aggressive. We simply need to do better.”

“Our positivity rate is the highest we’ve had since we tested the entire Green River Correctional Facility back in May,” he added.

Unfortunately, Beshear reported eight new deaths, raising the total to 772 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

“Folks, we need your help. This is the time where we need to buckle down and do what it takes to get this virus under control. Please stay safe and take this seriously,” said Beshear.

The deaths include a 64-year-old woman from Fulton County; a 56-year-old woman from Kenton County; a 68-year-old man from Bell County; a 93-year-old man from Christian County; a 97-year-old woman, also from Christian County; a 66-year-old woman from Pulaski County; an 82-year-old woman from Clinton County, and a 73-year-old woman from Muhlenberg County.

COVID-19 has hit us hard, “but we are not powerless,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “We have shown repeatedly that our individual actions will determine our future. Will you continue to wear a face covering? Are you keeping at least six feet distance between yourself and others? Are you washing your hands frequently? And, if you receive a call from a contact tracer, will you answer? If each of us answers ‘Yes!’ through our actions, we can keep Kentuckians safe and keep Kentucky open. Together, Team Kentucky can contain the coronavirus.”

As of Saturday, at least 690,942 coronavirus tests have been performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 6.02%, the first time in three months it’s been over 6 percent.

At least 8,647 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.