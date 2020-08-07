Back to the hotter weather with sunshine this weekend

By
Alyssa Andrews
-
0
8923

We’re heading back into the seasonal weather pattern this Friday and into the weekend. Mostly dry conditions, and it’s back to the 90s by Sunday! Have a great weekend.

FRIDAY – Partly sunny skies, highs will be in the mid 80s.
FRIDAY NIGHT – Mostly clear. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

