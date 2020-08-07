Back to the hotter weather with sunshine this weekend

We’re heading back into the seasonal weather pattern this Friday and into the weekend. Mostly dry conditions, and it’s back to the 90s by Sunday! Have a great weekend.
FRIDAY – Partly sunny skies, highs will be in the mid 80s.
FRIDAY NIGHT – Mostly clear. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.
Join our ABC36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group
—–
Follow the ABC36 Storm Team on Social Media:
Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
Follow Jason on Facebook | Instagram
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews
Follow Alyssa on Facebook | Instagram
Meteorologist Justin Roth
Follow Justin on Twitter
Meteorologist George Zabrecky
Email George at GZabrecky@wtvq.com