Paul files measure to pay for part of relief spending

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – U.S. Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., filed legislation this week to pay for at least part of the additional debt the country is piling up in coronavirus relief efforts.

Introduced as S. 4487, the Pandemic Pay-For Act, Paul claimed the measure is part of his “continued his efforts to make the federal government a more responsible steward of the American people’s money.”

“If the federal government truly wants to help for the long term, it should take a hint from the American people, who are having to make difficult choices about their finances as we deal with the pandemic. Congress cannot keep pretending debt doesn’t matter. My bill forces it to face reality and stop living in a fantasy world where the sound of new money being printed drowns out the cries of future generations who will carry that debt burden from the day they are born,” said Paul.

The Pandemic Pay-For Act would cover approximately $2 trillion of the federal government’s emergency spending by freezing discretionary spending at FY 2021 levels for the next three years (FY 2022-FY 2024).

Read S. 4487, Dr. Rand Paul’s Pandemic Pay-For Act, HERE.