Mt. Sterling Police seek suspect in crime

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – Mt. Sterling Police need the community’s help identifying a theft suspect.

“The Mount Sterling Police Department is currently conducting an investigation. We are requesting any information on person or vehicle in the attached photos,” the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Sterling Police Department at 859-498-8899 and request to speak to an officer. If calling after business hours, contact central dispatch at 859-498-8720.

All information will remain absolutely confidential, police say.