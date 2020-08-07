Kentucky football adds Alabama, Ole Miss to fall schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/ESPN) – Kentucky now knows who it will play in the 2020 football season, adding a home game against Ole Miss and a road game at Alabama, after the Southeastern Conference released each team’s opponents on Friday afternoon.

Kentucky last played Alabama in 2016, when the Cats lost to the Crimson Tide 34-6 in Tuscaloosa. The Cats lost a heartbreaker to Ole Miss in 2017, falling 37-34 at Kroger Field.

In addition to Ole Miss, UK’s home slate also features Georgia, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. The Wildcats’ road slate now has Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Missouri and Tennessee.

The season will begin on Sept. 26. The teams will play 10 games in an 11-week span, through December 5. Specific game dates will be determined in the next two weeks.

“The two SEC announcements today – the medical protocols and the addition of two football opponents – help us continue planning for competition this fall,” said Mitch Barnhart, UK Director of Athletics. “Our student-athletes, coaches and staffs are dealing with unique challenges. We appreciate Commissioner (Greg) Sankey, the SEC Office and the SEC Medical Task Force for their dedication and leadership as we take the next steps in this process.”

Information about tickets and additional fan information will be announced at a later date.

The SEC announced each school’s additional two league football games, highlighted by Florida traveling to Texas A&M and Tennessee’s trip to Auburn if the upcoming season is played.

The SEC voted in late July to play a 10-game league schedule this season with no nonconference games. The league plans to publicly announce the dates for all games within the next two weeks as it continues to monitor developments around COVID-19.

The SEC added two games each with a not-yet-defined system in which the league tried to make its 14 teams’ schedules as balanced as possible. Each SEC school normally plays eight league games — all six divisional opponents, a permanent cross-divisional opponent and a rotating cross-divisional opponent. Defending national champion LSU , which faces Florida annually as its permanent cross-divisional foe, added a home game against Missouri and will also play on the road at Vanderbilt

Alabama, which was already scheduled to face Georgia this season as its rotating cross-divisional foe, will pick up the home game against Kentucky and a road game at Missouri as its two additional league games. The Crimson Tide will face four of the top 13 teams in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll: No. 4 Georgia, No. 5 LSU, No. 11 Auburn and No. 13 Texas A&M.

Georgia, which already was playing Alabama and Auburn from the SEC West, will meet Mississippi State at home and Arkansas on the road. The Bulldogs will play only three SEC teams ranked in the preseason coaches’ poll. Florida’s slate in 2020 will include games against Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M, all ranked in the top 13 of the preseason coaches’ poll.

Tennessee’s two additional league games will come against Texas A&M at home and Auburn on the road, meaning the Vols will play five games against teams ranked in the top 13 of the coaches’ poll.

Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee were the only three teams in the league to each have two teams ranked in the preseason coaches’ poll added to their schedule.

“We already owned the nation’s strongest 2020 football schedule and with these additions to our SEC only schedule, we now own the most challenging schedule in the history of college football,” Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said in a statement.

It won’t be an easy first year for four new SEC coaches. Arkansas will play six teams ranked in the preseason coaches’ poll in Sam Pittman’s first season; new Mississippi State coach Mike Leach’s team will play five, including road games at Alabama, Georgia and LSU; first-year Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin’s squad also will play five; and Eli Drinkwitz’s Missouri team will face four teams — Alabama, Florida, Georgia and LSU — ranked in the top eight of the coaches’ poll.

The SEC’s league-only schedule is slated to kick off on Sept. 26, and teams can begin practice on Aug. 17.

Below is a complete list of each school’s two additional games: