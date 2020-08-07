Kentucky football adds Alabama, Ole Miss to fall schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/ESPN) – Kentucky now knows who it will play in the 2020 football season, adding a home game against Ole Miss and a road game at Alabama, after the Southeastern Conference released each team’s opponents on Friday afternoon.
Kentucky last played Alabama in 2016, when the Cats lost to the Crimson Tide 34-6 in Tuscaloosa. The Cats lost a heartbreaker to Ole Miss in 2017, falling 37-34 at Kroger Field.
In addition to Ole Miss, UK’s home slate also features Georgia, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. The Wildcats’ road slate now has Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Missouri and Tennessee.
The season will begin on Sept. 26. The teams will play 10 games in an 11-week span, through December 5. Specific game dates will be determined in the next two weeks.
“The two SEC announcements today – the medical protocols and the addition of two football opponents – help us continue planning for competition this fall,” said Mitch Barnhart, UK Director of Athletics. “Our student-athletes, coaches and staffs are dealing with unique challenges. We appreciate Commissioner (Greg) Sankey, the SEC Office and the SEC Medical Task Force for their dedication and leadership as we take the next steps in this process.”
Information about tickets and additional fan information will be announced at a later date.
The SEC announced each school’s additional two league football games, highlighted by Florida traveling to Texas A&M and Tennessee’s trip to Auburn if the upcoming season is played.
The SEC voted in late July to play a 10-game league schedule this season with no nonconference games. The league plans to publicly announce the dates for all games within the next two weeks as it continues to monitor developments around COVID-19.
Alabama, which was already scheduled to face Georgia this season as its rotating cross-divisional foe, will pick up the home game against Kentucky and a road game at Missouri as its two additional league games. The Crimson Tide will face four of the top 13 teams in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll: No. 4 Georgia, No. 5 LSU, No. 11 Auburn and No. 13 Texas A&M.
Georgia, which already was playing Alabama and Auburn from the SEC West, will meet Mississippi State at home and Arkansas on the road. The Bulldogs will play only three SEC teams ranked in the preseason coaches’ poll. Florida’s slate in 2020 will include games against Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M, all ranked in the top 13 of the preseason coaches’ poll.
Tennessee’s two additional league games will come against Texas A&M at home and Auburn on the road, meaning the Vols will play five games against teams ranked in the top 13 of the coaches’ poll.
Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee were the only three teams in the league to each have two teams ranked in the preseason coaches’ poll added to their schedule.
“We already owned the nation’s strongest 2020 football schedule and with these additions to our SEC only schedule, we now own the most challenging schedule in the history of college football,” Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said in a statement.
The SEC’s league-only schedule is slated to kick off on Sept. 26, and teams can begin practice on Aug. 17.
Below is a complete list of each school’s two additional games:
- Alabama: Kentucky at home, Missouri on the road
- Arkansas: Georgia at home, Florida on the road
- Auburn: Tennessee at home, South Carolina on the road
- Florida: Arkansas at home, Texas A&M on the road
- Georgia: Mississippi State at home, Arkansas on the road
- Kentucky: Ole Miss at home, Alabama on the road
- LSU: Missouri at home, Vanderbilt on the road
- Ole Miss: South Carolina at home, Kentucky on the road
- Mississippi State: Vanderbilt at home, Georgia on the road
- Missouri: Alabama at home, LSU on the road
- South Carolina: Auburn at home, Ole Miss on the road
- Tennessee: Texas A&M at home, Auburn on the road
- Texas A&M: Florida at home, Tennessee on the road
- Vanderbilt: LSU at home: Mississippi State on the road