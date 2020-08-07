‘If You Move, You Mask’ banners showing up as student reminders

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – School districts everywhere are coming up with ways to remid students and parents about wearing masks whenever they retur to classrooms this fall.

And other groups are trying to help with reminders.

Schools across Central Kentucky are getting banners to remind students ‘if they move, they need a mask.’

Friday, the Central Kentucky Educational Cooperative launched the “Stay Safe at School” mask campaign and is supplying “When You Move, You Mask” banners to school districts.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, who also serves as secretary of the Education Cabinet, presented Frankfort Independent Schools one of the banners Friday.

A total of 22 districts are involved in the campaign.