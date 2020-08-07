Human remains found in Trigg County

CADIZ, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police and other agencies are investigating human remains found Thursday afternoon in Trigg County near Cadiz.

At approximately 1:55 p.m., Thursday, troopers were called to a cemetery on Old Rocky Point Road after the remains were found along a tree line. Prior to the arrival of KSP detectives, Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies confirmed the remains were human.

Initial investigation by Post 1 detectives shows the remains were decomposed and there was no form of identification with the body. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville.

It’s unclear whether the remains had been buried in the cemetery and had been unearthed.

The investigation is ongoing by Detective David Dick. Kentucky State Police, Post 1 was assisted on scene by the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office and the Trigg County Coroner.

Anyone with information regarding the human remains is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad, and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.