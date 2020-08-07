11 new coronavirus cases among UK students tested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Twenty-three University of Kentucky students out of the first 2,742 tested Monday and Tuesday were positive for the coronavirus, the university said Friday.

It was part of the daily test results released by the university as it works to control the spread of the virus and establishes a baseline of student and staff infections.

Friday’s numbers included 11 new cases among 919 tests administered Tuesday. Twelve cases among 1,823 tests were reported from Monday’s tests.

The results released Friday covered Monday and Tuesday.Those interested can check the same site each afternoon for updated numbers, according to the university.

The two-day results produced .8 percent positivity rate.

Between Aug. 3 and Aug. 22, testing for all students — undergraduate, graduate and professional — will be available at no cost to students at five sites on campus and offered through a third-party expert — Lexington-based testing and genomics company, Wild Health — that has been retained by the university.

The idea is to create a baseline for university officials as plans are implemented for ongoing daily screening, contact tracing and other health measures. Using a third party for testing also will enable UK HealthCare to maintain its capacity for testing health workers, first responders and the community.