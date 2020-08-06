Woodford businesses make top TripAdvisor lists

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Three Woodford County businesses have been recognized with TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice Awards.

The three businesses are:

“As a lodging business, we competed for the Traveler’s Choice Award in a category where we are competing with and compared to thousands of other inns and hotels around the world and only the top 10% ever achieve the Travel’s Choice Award,” said Elise Buckley, owner of A Storybook Inn.

“The Inn was also selected as the Top Ten Best of the Best Inns in the nation twice over the years with BedandBreakfast.com, the largest inn booking site in the world before it was sold to Expedia,” continued Buckley.

“Heirloom is pleased for have won such a prestigious award! We have an awesome team and that’s what makes Heirloom so special. Glad to put Woodford County on the map,” said Mark Wombles, chef andowner of Heirloom.

TripAdvisor honors businesses with these awards based on customer reviews online.

A little about each business:

Sun Valley Farm is “At the Crossroad of Bourbon and Horses”, offering horse farm tours daily at 12:30 pm and 2:00 pm for small groups during the summer and fall of 2020. Other tours can be booked upon request by calling Jan at 859.599.5377. They also offer a foal share opportunity for guests to become partial owners of two of their young Thoroughbreds while they grow and develop at Sun Valley!

Sun Valley Farm Tour is located at 556 New Cut Road in Versailles, Ky.

A Storybook Inn- In the heart of beautiful Horse Country, Storybook Inn is a nationally award-winning historic Inn, housed in a meticulously restored mansion that exudes gracious SOUTHERN hospitality! More than a few Woodford Countians have described it as a “treasure.” It is elegant but not stuffy. Food that is fresh, organic and gets rave reviews. (Only for overnight guests). Private suites; all with private baths that are exceptional. Elevator. AC. Beautiful landscaped acreage. Select Registry Inn.

Ground zero for the Bourbon Trail and Horse Country. History. A gracious welcome with a smile!

We are honored to have received the TripAdvisor Travelers Choice Award. It is only given to the top 10% of hotels and Inns and Bnb’s in the world. Our guest’s comments on the award have been heartwarming to say the least. A Storybook Inn opened its doors on April 5, 2005. Heirloom is a French-inspired fine dining restaurant in downtown Midway, Kentucky presented by Chef Mark Wombles.

“We are delighted that our tourism industry is being recognized for the great experiences they provide the world. Each of these businesses is a tremendous representation of Woodford County and the charm we can provide as a host to both locals and guests across the world,” commented Emily Downey, executive director of Woodford County Tourism. “We are thrilled to have good news to share and celebrate as well in the midst of a rather challenging year for business.”