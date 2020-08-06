Statue honoring 19th amendment going up in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A statue honoring the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote is going up in Lexington.

The “Breaking the Bronze Ceiling Statue” is being put up on the corner of Vine and Mill streets Thursday morning. It features five figures of Suffragists that are made of metal, light up, and stand about 20 feet tall.

Trucks carrying the figures came from Arizona early Thursday morning. Construction is expected to be finished by noon.

The statue by Arizona artist Barbara Grygutis commemorates the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment, giving women the right to vote.

The city says there will be a celebration of the statues on Aug. 18, the 100th anniversary of the amendments passage.