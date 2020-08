MADISION COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A missing 13-year-old is sought in Mdison County.

According to Madison County Emergency Management, Andrew Jackson was last seen at 1139 S. Dogwood. He was wearing light grey/black jeans, black sneakers, and a long-sleeved shirt with a Minecraft logo.

- Advertisement -

If seen, call 911, the Emergency Management notice said.