Lexington-based Fazoli’s pushes expansion even in pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington-based business is expanding i the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fazoli’s – the renowned, Lexington-based brand known for serving up premium Italian dishes at a great value – is experiencing record-breaking expansion across the nation, the company said in an announcement.

- Advertisement -

While Fazoli’s is breaking sales records, the brand is also gearing up for at least 13 new restaurant openings this fiscal year, the company said. In the last 10 weeks, the Italian brand has opened four new locations and in the coming months, has nine more locations set to open in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and North Carolina.

“Even during these challenging times for the restaurant industry, we are thriving and expanding our brand footprint,” said Fazoli’s CEO Carl Howard. “We’ve stayed aggressive in terms of our grand opening plan, and it is has definitely paid off. All four of our recent openings have had incredible sales. Our momentum is very high right now, and we have no intention of slowing down.”