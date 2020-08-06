Letcher County teen accused of trying to murder his mother

THORNTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Letcher County teenager is accused of shoving, punching and shooting at his mother in an attempted murder case, according to Kentucky State Police.
Investigators say 19-year old James Cornett, of Thornton, was arrested last Sunday afternoon at a home on Wildflower Lane.
KSP says he pushed his mom, punched her in the face, shot at her and shot out the windshield of her car. Investigators did not release a motive. Cornett’s mother did suffer injuries, according to State Police.
The teen was charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal mischief, according to KSP.
Investigators say the criminal mischief charge came after Cornett allegedly drove a UTV through a fence several times, causing extensive damage.
Cornett was taken to the Letcher County Jail.
