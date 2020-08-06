Fayette follows 2nd highest day with 5th highest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As bad as July was, August is starting even worse for the spread of coronavirus across Fayette County.

One day after recording its second-highest one-day total, Fayette County confirmed 90 cases Wednesday, marking the fifth-highest day in the county, according to the daily morning report from the Lexington Fayette County Health Departmet.

The 90 cases pushed the county;s total since March 8 to 3,642 cases.

The county also recorded one new death, bringing to 47 the number of people who have died from the disease.

As of Thursday morning, 2,757 people have reported recovering from the virus, an increase of 62 from Wednesday morning.

Overall, more than half of Lexington’s total COVID-19 cases came during July. But August is starting off as if it may top the July numbers with 387 cases in five days.

Lexington reported 1,702 new COVID-19 cases in July. The city reported 1,553 cases from March 8 — the date of the first case in Fayette County — through June 30.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been: • 116 cases, July 27 • 105 cases, Aug. 4 • 100 cases, July 23 • 91 cases, July 31 • 90 cases, Aug. 5 • 89 cases, July 30 • 83 cases, July 9 • 82 cases, Aug. 1 • 69 cases, July 15, July 19 • 67 cases, July 26 • 65 cases, July 10 • 63 cases, Aug. 2

• 62 cases, July 6

• 61 cases, July 20

• 58 cases, July 13

• 56 cases, July 11

• 54 cases, July 28

• 53 cases, July 22

• 49 cases, July 29

• 48 cases, July 16, July 18

• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3

• 46 cases, July 1

Please follow these guidelines to help protect others by slowing the spread of COVID-19:

• Wash your hands often

• Avoid close contact with others

• Wear a cloth face covering in public.