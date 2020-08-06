Chemical spill at gas station leads to evacuations in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A chemical spill at a gas station in Williamsburg on Thursday night led to the temporary evacuation in and around the area of Exit 11, according to Williamsburg Police.
Investigators say the spill happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Pilot Travel Center.
As a precaution, an evacuation was ordered within a tenth of a mile of the spill site.
Police say the evacuation order was lifted and all roads reopened just before 9:00 p.m.
The Pilot Travel Center and a Wendy’s remained closed while the cleanup continued, according to police.
No injuries were reported. No other details were immediately released.
*Note: The photo from the scene that accompanies this story is courtesy of the Williamsburg Police Department.