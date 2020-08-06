Arrest in double-murder in Breckinridge County

HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Louisville man has been arrested and charged in a double-murder in Breckinridge County, according to Kentucky State Police.
The KSP Special Response Team and the Louisville Metro Police SWAT team arrested 28-year old Montez Johnson at an apartment complex on Ledgewood Parkway in Louisville. He’s charged with murder and was taken to jail in Breckinridge County, according to State Police.
Investigators say he’s accused of shooting and killing 45-year old Steven Gann, of Garfield, and 26-year old Jacob Loeffler, of Elizabethtown. KSP says both men were shot multiple times. They were found dead on Blackberry Circle Lane in Garfield shortly after 1:00 a.m. CDT on Thursday, according to investigators.
Autopsies are scheduled Friday at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville.
