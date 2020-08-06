5 busted in drug probe, one found hiding under clothes

community about 1.5 miles north of London in Laurel County has landed five people in jail and the seizure of methamphetamine, heroin, and paraphernalia. LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A drug investigation on Slate Lick Road in the Pittsburgcommunity about 1.5 miles north of London in Laurel County has landed five people in jail and the seizure of methamphetamine, heroin, and paraphernalia.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, the five arrested were:

• Shawn Barnes, 39, of Slate Lick Road, London, charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – heroin; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest. In addition, he is charged on a Laurel District Court complaint warrant charging possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – heroin; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; fleeing or evading police – first-degree – on foot. degree – first offense – methamphetamine. • Kimberly Ann Croucher, 31, of Golden Street, Rockholds, Ky., charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – heroin; trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine. • Brooklyn Grimes, 20, of McWhorter Road, London, charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. • Genia Hardin, 32, of Slate Lick Rd., London, charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine. • Andrew W. Thomas, 30, of Breezy Hollow Lane, Mount Vernon, Ky., charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Bryon Lawson charging tampering with physical evidence.

According to Root, at about 12:20 Thursday afternoon, investigators executed a drug search warrant at a residence off Slate Lick Road near the intersection of Little Pittsburg Road. At a nearby apartment Sheriff’s investigators located a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue on it.

One individual was found hiding in an upstairs closet in the residence under clothes and following a brief struggle with deputies was taken into custody, Root said.

Also, individuals were arrested at nearby apartments off Slate Lick Road that were found with drugs or were wanted on outstanding warrants, the sheriff added.

Assisting for the Sheriff’s office at the scene and on the investigation were: Sheriff John Root, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Lt. Chris Edwards, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective Taylor McDaniel, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller, Deputy Brad Mink, Deputy Hunter Disney, CSO Dennis Gilbert, and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo.