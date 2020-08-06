2020 Woolly Worm Festival canceled due to coronavirus

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 33rd Annual Woolly Worm Festival in Lee County is the latest victim of COVID-19.
The Lee County Festival committee voted to cancel the 2020 festival because of health concerns due to the virus.
The event is one of the more popular festivals in Kentucky, drawing up to 110,000 people to Beattyville the last weekend of October each year. The cancellation will be a big blow to the local economy.
The festival is held on Main Street in Beattyville, which is filled with booths, vendors and people. There is live music, food, crafts, artists, local authors, woolly worm races, a car show, parade and helicopter rides.
The festival is a celebration of the woolly worm and the folklore attached to it. Woolly worms are fuzzy caterpillars, known as banded woolly bears.
As local folklore has it, the worms forecast the weather for the upcoming winter.
A woolly worm’s body has 13-segments, each corresponding to a week in winter. If a segment is light brown, that means the week will be mild. If a segment is black, that means a harsh, cold week.