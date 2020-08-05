Woman dancing in parking lot lands man in jail on drug charges

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 32-year-old Martin, Ky., resident is busted on drug trafficking charges after a woman with him attracts attention dancing in a store parking lot.

According to Prestonsburg Police and an article in the Floyd County Chronicle, Kendall Hackworth of Martin was charged with first-degree heroin possession, first-degree cocaine possession, and heroin trafficking after officers were called to a gas station for a woman dancing in the parking lot and a man who repeatedly came in and out of the business.

