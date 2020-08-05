Woman dancing in parking lot lands man in jail on drug charges

By
Steve Rogers
-
0
1
Kendall Hackworth

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 32-year-old Martin, Ky., resident is busted on drug trafficking charges after a woman with him attracts attention dancing in a store parking lot.

According to Prestonsburg Police and an article in the Floyd County Chronicle, Kendall Hackworth of Martin was charged with first-degree heroin possession, first-degree cocaine possession, and heroin trafficking after officers were called to a gas station for a woman dancing in the parking lot and a man who repeatedly came in and out of the business.

When officers J. Hinkle and Nick Bingham arrived, they found four people in a car. Bingham’s K9 ‘Davis’ indicated drugs were in the car and during the search, officers found cocaine and heroin in the area where Hackworth had been sitting in the car, the newspaper reported, citing the arrest citations.