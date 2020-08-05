Two Chicago women busted trying to pass bogus bills

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Tw Chicago women are charged with trying to pass bogus

bills at an Elizabethtown, Ky., pawn shop.

According to the News Enterprise newspaper, Guilan Song and Zheng Xiuyi, both 61, are charged with six counts each of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. It’s a class C feloy that carries between five and 10 years in prison if convicted.

According to arrest citations reviewed by the newspaper, the women entered Uncle Dan’s Pawn, Gun and Archery on North Dixie Avenue along with a man at 3:40 p.m. Monday attempting to pass several $20 counterfeit bills. The man fled before police arrived.

A clerk detected the money was counterfeit and took them off the counter. When she did, Song “lunged over the counter and ripped the bills out of her hands,” the citation said, according to the newspaper report.

The women left the store but were located by officers walking nearby. One of the women turned over a large stack of bills, the newspaper reported. Officers found more bills in the other woman’s purse. The two women were trying to buy jewelry, the News Enterprise reported.