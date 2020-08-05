Street Rod Nationals expected to draw in thousands of people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to our ABC affiliate, WHAS About 5,000 people are registered to attend the annual street rod nationals in Louisville this weekend.

“We’re ready I just hope Louisville’s ready and I just hope folks will come out and support the event,” Jim Rowlett, the marketing director for National Street Rod Association, said.

WHAS reports it’s an annual tradition many consider a family reunion.

According to officials, it’s just one of two events not canceled by the pandemic. The tradition usually attracts about 10,000 people to the Kentucky expo center.

Cars will be socially distanced from each other, exhibitors will get their temperatures checked every day, and masks are required to enter the building. Governor Andy Beshear answered questions about the upcoming event.

“It’s primarily outside which is good, but we need to make sure we’re seeing people wearing facial coverings and in Kentucky, it is required,” Beshear said. “If they are coming from any of these places they really need to get tested before they leave.”

Beshear was referring to the travel advisory in effect with states like Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Idaho. Nevada, South Carolina, Kansas, and Mississippi.

According to WHAS, many people have questioned why events like this are allowed to happen but while places like bars are shut down, and restaurants have limited capacity. People like Rowlett say it’s much more difficult to social distance in places with less room than it is to spread out at a location like the fairgrounds.

“Which a lot of people may not realize is the six largest convention center in the country so a lot of space,” Stacey Yates, the Vice President of Marketing and Communications with Louisville Tourism, said.

Street Rods is expected to bring in about $8 million to the city.