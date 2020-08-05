Regional DL center reopening in Prestonsburg, in-person services limited

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Regional Driver Licensing Office in Prestonsburg is reopening, bringing to eight the number of offices opened to handle licensing needs.

“We are offering essential, in-person public services while taking care to do so in a way that protects public health,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Essential services include issuing, renewing and replacing operators licenses and official identification cards for our fellow Kentuckians who depend on them for employment, travel and emergencies.”

Even as KYTC regional offices open or reopen, the governor encouraged anyone who can renew or replace credentials by mail or drop-off to do so. Those whose licenses, permits or ID cards were lost or expired or will expire any time from March 1 through Sept. 30, 2020 and who do not require testing may apply for renewal or replacement remotely through the circuit court clerk in their county of residence.

Check with the clerk as to preferred method, such as drop-off form or mail-in form. The forms can be downloaded here.

Beshear also reminded Kentuckians that licenses and permits that expired March 18 through July 6, 2020 were automatically extended 90 days beyond the printed expiration date.

In-person services at the KYTC Regional Driver Licensing Office in Prestonsburg are limited at this time to the following:

Replacement of a lost license, permit or identification card;

Issuance of a license or ID card needed for employment;

Issuance of a REAL ID or standard license for a new resident replacing a valid out-of-state credential;

Issuance of REAL ID or standard licenses for new applicants who have successfully completed Kentucky State Police driver testing;

Renewal of a credential (or issuance of a REAL ID) with expiration dates of March 18 to July 6, 2020, which were automatically extended for 90 days by emergency order; and

Issuance of a REAL ID for any resident.

The same services are offered at other KYTC regional driver licensing offices in Paducah, Madisonville, Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Lexington, Morehead and Somerset.

“With the new office in Prestonsburg, we are expanding an important customer service,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “But we are doing so in a way that protects the health and safety of our customers and our employees. That includes social distancing, wearing face masks and having a sanitized work station for every customer.”

The Regional Driver Licensing Office in Prestonsburg is at 3140 South Lake Drive, Suite 5. It will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT.

Qualifying applicants may make appointments online at drive.ky.gov. A limited number of workstations will be available to serve walk-ins. To avoid gatherings in common waiting areas after checking in, applicants may be asked to wait in their vehicles and will be individually notified when to return to the issuance office to be served.

To maintain the safest possible environment, office employees and customers will adhere to Gov. Beshears Healthy at Work standards, which include wearing a mask. Social distancing will be observed. Surfaces will be cleaned and touch pad equipment sanitized after each use.