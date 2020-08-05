Charges against state rep. sent to Grand Jury

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A variety of domestic violence-related charges against a Kentucky

state legislator will be considered by the Laurel County Grand Jury later this month.

- Advertisement -

Following a hearing Tuesday in Laurel County District Court, the charges against Robert Goforth, who represents the state’s 89th House district, were forwarded to the Grand Jury, according to the Commonwealth Journal newspaper.

The Grand Jury meets Aug. 21 and will decide whether to indict Goforth on charges of strangulation, domestic assault and terroristic threatening stemming from an incident that happened in late April, the newspaper reported.

He was arrested April 21 after a woman went to the 911 Dispatch Center in London, Ky., to report a domestic assault. Court records at the time said the woman had visible marks iand injuries on her head, arms and neck.

At the time, the woman told deputies she had to get away from the residence because Goforth threatened “to hog tie” her, according to the arrest citation reported by the Commonwealth Journal. Three small children were in the home at the time of the early-morning incident, according to court records.

The 89th District covers Jackson County and parts of Laurel and Madison counties. Goforth ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination for governor in 2019, losing to incumbent Republican Matt Bevin.