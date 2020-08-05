16 agencies covering 79 counties get transportation funding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sixteen transportation agencies covering 79 counties will share $6.4 million in federal funds to increase safety for drivers and passengers with everything from masks and sneeze guards to electronic ticketing.

The funding from the Federal Transit Administration also will cover things like security and disinfection equipment, office equipment and supplies, and transit vehicles, among others.

The grants range from $1.1 million for Blue Grass and $1.1 million for Kentucky River to $45,000 for Gateway in Montgomery County.

“Thousands of our fellow Kentuckians depend on public transit for daily transportation. It’s how they get to doctor appointments, jobs, the grocery and other essential locations,” Gov. Beshear said. “These transit agencies and their employees are on the front line in our battle against COVID-19.”

Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray noted that public transit agencies have lost ridership because of the pandemic and have experienced much employee time lost to illness. These agencies are struggling financially, and this funding is sorely needed to keep services running and our people protected, Secretary Gray said.

CARES Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security was enacted by Congress to stimulate the economy while much of the nations workforce stays healthy at home.

The newly announced grant is for $6,413,177. It follows an initial round of CARES Act transit funding totaling $22.9 million in May. There is a wide range of eligible operational expenses, including purchases of fuel and procurement of personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, disinfectant wipes, disinfection services and protective barriers between drivers and passengers.

A list of the transit agencies, amounts of potential awards and areas of service is available here.