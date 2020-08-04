Sec. of State, Ky Commission on Human Rights to talk inclusive voting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Commission on Human Rights has reached out to Secretary of State Michael Adams to open a dialogue about inclusive voting practices.
The commission tweeted out Monday, “Today we reached out to @KYSecState about the importance of intentional inclusivity in voting plans. He responded immediately! We look forward to our discussion and appreciate his willingness to discuss.”
Terrance A. Sullivan, J.D. is the Executive Director of the commission. Sullivan said on Twitter he was looking forward to what he called an “important conversation.”
Sec. Adams tweeted a reply Monday saying, “Pleased to meet with you and looking forward to what I learn from our conversation.”
No word yet on a date for that dialogue.
Last week, Sec. Adams spoke with lawmakers about the upcoming November election.
