Music garden going up in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City of Paducah will soon have a music garden for residents to enjoy.
According to a post by city officials, a music garden is being installed at Noble Park, “This fun musical playground located on the west side of Lake Montgomery at Noble Park will be open soon.”
The post says kids of all ages will be able to use the instruments that are designed to withstand various weather seasons.
According to the post, another project is underway at Noble Park at the tennis courts, “Crews have removed broken sidewalks and are preparing the surface for new sidewalks and the paving of the parking area.”
