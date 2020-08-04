London Police and Fire host City Safety Day

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The London Police and London Fire Departments didn’t allow the pandemic to keep them from giving back to the community by hosting a City Safety Day on Tuesday.
Normally, the departments host a National Night Out each year, but because of the coronavirus, this year officials performed child safety seat checks and the Kentucky Blood Center held a blood drive inside the fire department.
- Advertisement -
The day was about giving back to the children and people in the community all in the name of safety.
It is important to note, the police and fire departments offer free child car seat safety checks year round.
*Note: The photo the accompanies this story is courtesy of the London Police and London Fire Departments.
Your Neighbors. Your News.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.