Lexington-Fayette County health dept. offering at-home COVID test kit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Those without a means of transportation to attend one of several drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations in the city can take an at-home test, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.
Health officials, in part, said on Twitter, “A limited number of at-home test kits are available each day for people without transportation.”
- Advertisement -
Residents can call 859-899-2222 for assistance Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.Residents can call 859-899-2222 for assistance Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Additional information is available HERE. You can find a list of testing sites in the city HERE.
A limited number of at-home COVID-19 test kits are available each day for people without transportation. Call 859-899-2222 for help 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday for help.
Because the number of test kits is limited, if we receive more requests than available, they will be prioritized based upon:
• Experiencing 1 or more COVID-19 symptoms
• Known contact with a case or symptomatic person
• Healthcare workers
• Underlying health conditions.
This is not the long swab used by tests performed by medical professionals, so it will be much more comfortable for the average person to use, according to the department.