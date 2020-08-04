Lexington expanding options, soon to have four free coronavirus testing sites

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington is continuing its work to expand public COVID-19 testing opportunities, Mayor Linda Gorton said Tuesday.

Lexington will soon have four free public testing sites: Southland Christian Church, 2349 Richmond Road; Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Road; Walgreen’s testing location at 2296 Executive Drive; and the City’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing program.

- Advertisement -

“The number of tests administered in Lexington is increasing,” Gorton said. “Our goal is to provide as much free, public access to testing as possible. Many thanks to the community partners that have supported and hosted this effort.”

COVID-19 testing will now be offered four days a week, long-term, at Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Road.

This week, testing at Consolidated will be available 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday, August 5; 11 a.m.-7p.m., Thursday, August 6; 12-8 p.m., Friday, August 7; and 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, August 8.

In future weeks, testing will be offered 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Thursday at Consolidated. No appointment is necessary. Drive-up and walk-up testing are available.

The City’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program, which has been in Cardinal Valley, in the east end of downtown, and north Lexington, will continue at another location, to be announced soon.

Locations are chosen based on areas where there has been a disproportionate increase in cases. No appointment is necessary. Drive-up and walk-up testing are available.

Drive-thru testing is available at the Southland Christian Church Richmond Road campus. Tests are conducted from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. No appointment is necessary.

Drive-thru testing is available seven days a week at the Walgreen’s testing location, 2296 Executive Drive (the corner of Winchester Road and Executive Drive). Tests will continue until they run out of test kits. Online registration is required at walgreens.com/coronavirus.

Other than the Walgreen’s site, Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratory offers the tests at no cost to the patient. Health insurance information may be requested, but is not required to receive testing. Tests are available to anyone. Bluewater can process up to 1,000 tests a day.

Most health care providers, including urgent care centers, are also offering testing options for their patients.

For information on more testing sites go to: kycovid19.ky.gov.