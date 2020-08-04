Fayette detention center reports first coronavirus case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An inmate housed with the Lexington Division of Community Corrections — Fayette County Detention Center — tested positive for COVID-19, the center reported Tuesday night.

This is the first positive case among inmates.

- Advertisement -

The inmate began showing symptoms and was tested Monday, according to a release from Capt. Matt LeMonds. The inmate was immediately moved into medical isolation, and the other inmates in the unit where he had been housed were isolated, the statement said.

Positive test results came back Tuesday, Lemonds said.

The Division of Community Corrections is working with the Lexington Health Department for guidance on reducing the risk to other inmates, Corrections officers, and staff, as well as conducting additional testing.