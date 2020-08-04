Henderson man tazed following police chase

HENDERSON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Kentucky State Trooper tazed a man who ran at the end of a police chase, according to KSP.
Investigators say 22-year old Ernesto A. Martinez-Pascual, of Henderson, cut in front of oncoming traffic while driving on Green Street at Second Street on Monday around 10:00 p.m.
- Advertisement -
State Police say Martinez-Pascual refused to pullover for the Trooper, which led to a pursuit along Green Street to Wood Drive. KSP says Martinez-Pascual eventually stopped his car, jumped out and ran toward an apartment complex.
KSP says as Martinez-Pascual tried to go into an apartment, the Trooper tazed him and placed him under arrest without further incident.
State Police say he was taken to Deaconess Hospital for treatment and then to the Henderson County Detention Center where he faces nearly a dozen charges, including DUI and Possession of Marijuana. KSP says he also had three outstanding warrants out of Jefferson County.
Your Neighbors. Your News.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.