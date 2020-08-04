Harrison County releases Class of 2020 high school senior picture

By
Erica Bivens
-
0
13
Source: Harrison County schools/Facebook

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Harrison County School District has released the high school senior picture for the Class of 2020.

To the naked eye, it may look like a traditional class photo but the special masterpiece was made with loving hands and technology.

- Advertisement -

The post on Facebook reads, “2020 HCHS SENIORS! Look what’s ready! Come to the high school’s front office beginning August 3 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. You’ll get a DVD, your individual picture and the group photo of the class of 2020 (and it’s AMAZING)!”

Harrison County High School Assistant Principal Jenny Nichols, tells ABC 36 it started as a conversation about how to carry out a tradition with regards to the graduation ceremonies. The conversation was then taken to Donald Richie, the media tech for the district.
Nichols says, “We graduated each senior individually. They were assigned in 15-minute intervals. They were allowed to bring 6 guests each. They marched across the stage to Pomp and Circumstance, they were announced and they picked up their diploma on a table and Donald Richie took a photo of them, standing there with their diploma. We then asked them to step off to the side and stand in front of a green screen.”
Nichols says Richie photographed each senior in front of a green screen and then, “spent endless hours editing and layering the student images.” She added, “It’s been great giving them this momento in a time when it wasn’t possible to physically bring them together. It feels so good to be able to do this!”
Source: Harrison County schools/Facebook
Previous articleLexington-Fayette County health dept. offering at-home COVID test kit
Next articleFayette coronavirus cases fall back to ‘normal’ level
mm
Erica Bivens
http://wtvq.com
Erica joins the ABC 36 family as a Co-Anchor of Good Morning Kentucky weekday mornings from 5am-7am with Cody Adams and Good Day Kentucky weekday mornings from 9am to 10am. Erica also anchors News at Midday from 12-12:30pm. She is also a Web and Social Media Content Producer. Erica graduated in three and a half years from Michigan State University with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism and specialization in Women, Gender and Social Justice. Although she hails from Michigan, Erica has worked as a News Reporter/Sports Anchor for the CBS-affiliate in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Prior to that, she worked for a PBS-affiliate there covering all types of news – even providing live reports for The Weather Channel during her first hurricane. She then moved to Lake Charles, Louisiana and worked as the Weekend Anchor/Reporter at KPLC, the NBC/FOX/CW affiliate. Erica comes to Lexington from the Huntington area where she worked at WSAZ, an NBC/CW affiliate in West Virginia, as a weekday evening anchor covering the tri states of Ohio and Kentucky as well. In addition to her background on TV, Erica has worked in radio, served as the PA announcer for the Class A "Lansing Lugnuts" and hosted Carnival parades in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Some of her favorite hobbies include running, reading, hiking, spending time with her husband and taking pictures of their furbabies. Erica is big on community involvement, having served as a board member for Dress for Success, volunteered as a Big with Big Brothers Big Sisters, worked on the Mayor's Armed Forces Commission in Lake Charles and hosted countless events. She hopes you can connect with her on Facebook: EricaBivensTV and on Twitter: @ericabivens or Instagram: erica.bivens. You can also email her at ebivens@wtvq.com. Please send all event inquiries via email. Erica is excited to explore Lexington and the outdoors and - of course - meet all of you!