Fayette coronavirus cases fall back to ‘normal’ level

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s number of new coronavirus cases fell back to a more normal range Monday.
According to the Lexington Fayette County Health Department’s daily morning update, the county recorded 47 new cases Monday, pushing the county’s total since early March to 3,447.
The county recorded no new deaths, leaving the number of people lost to the disease at 46.
As of Tuesday morning, 2,631 people have reported recovering from the virus, an increase of 91 from Monday morning.
Overall, more than half of Lexington’s total COVID-19 cases came during July. Lexington reported 1,702 new COVID-19 cases in July. The city reported 1,553 cases March 8 — the date of the first case in Fayette County — through June 30.
In July, 17 deaths tied to COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total during the outbreak to 46.
The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:
• 116 cases, July 27
• 100 cases, July 23
• 91 cases, July 31
• 89 cases, July 30
• 83 cases, July 9
• 82 cases, Aug. 1
• 69 cases, July 15, July 19
• 67 cases, July 26
• 65 cases, July 10
• 63 cases, Aug. 2
• 62 cases, July 6
• 61 cases, July 20
• 58 cases, July 13
• 56 cases, July 11
• 54 cases, July 28
• 53 cases, July 22
• 49 cases, July 29
• 48 cases, July 16, July 18
• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3
• 46 cases, July 1
Please follow these guidelines to help protect others by slowing the spread of COVID-19:
• Wash your hands often
• Avoid close contact with others
• Wear a cloth face covering in public.