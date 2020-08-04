Big Ass Fans creates new invention to disinfect air, battle COVID-19

By
Monica Harkins
-
0
15

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington based fan company, Big Ass Fans, created a new hybrid of two of its products, a ceiling fan combined with UV-C light technology to disinfect and filter out clean air.

Alex Risen spokesperson for Big Ass Fans says the UV-C light technology isn’t new, it was originally a part of a project battling tuberculosis.

- Advertisement -

The invention came together when the pandemic shut things down in Kentucky back in March.

Now, it’s called the Haiku with UV-C . It rolled out in the middle of July.

Lexington restaurant, Bear & The Butcher, is one place the fans are already installed.

Glenn Cox is the general manager and says he wanted to jump on the technology.

“Coming here not only are you going to see people with masks and gloves and sanitizing properly, but we’re taking that next step with these UV fans,” Cox said.

“The way the circulation patterns were running, you can filter basically every single bit of air, and circulate it back through, so that you really get the maximum efficiency of that light fixture,” Risen said.

Outdoor seating is the choice of many customers right now, but Cox says he hopes with these fans and UV lights cleaning the air inside people will feel safe indoors too.

“If you walk into a place and you don’t feel safe, given the circumstances that we’re in right now, I mean I know myself, I’ve walked right out of a place before,” Cox said.

And with indoor seating capacity at 25 percent, Cox says he’ll take anything he can get to help.

“And we’re not going anywhere, we’re hanging tough, we’ll be here,” he said.

Previous articleEKU kicker leaves football team due to program’s alleged handling of fall camp amid pandemic
Next articleFayette detention center reports first coronavirus case
mm
Monica Harkins
Monica Harkins joined the ABC 36 News team in June 2019 as a Multimedia journalist and Anchor/Producer. She’s born and raised in Austin, Texas and headed “North,” as she calls it, to study broadcast journalism and business at the University of Missouri. While at Mizzou she anchored and reported for KOMU 8 News, an NBC affiliate in Columbia, Missouri all four years. During her childhood she played almost every sport, but they always called her “Hollywood” for her love of theatre. In high school, she realized her excitement for theatre and performing was only a small piece of the puzzle. It’s story telling that’s her passion. She’s especially passionate about social media and creative platforms to tell stories. Her most recent experiment is being a FAA certified drone pilot. As a proud Texan she says she’s made of country music, Southern hospitality and Sweet Tea. When she’s not at work you can find her trying new recipes, listening to crime podcasts, reading the latest romance novel or rockin’ out to live music with friends. She says she’s only a tweet or Facebook message away, so say hi and send her the latest on your community. @MonicaHarkinstv or Mharkins@wtvq.com