Bank makes $50,000 donation to food pantry

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Peoples Exchange Bank announced a $50,000 donation to God’s Pantry Food Bank.

Bank Board of Directors authorized the donation in response to the increased need for food assistance brought on by COVID-19. The donation will provide financial support in the fight against hunger in Central and Eastern Kentucky as the Food Bank adapts to changes within volunteers groups and an increased demand for distribution of meals during this time.

In providing this donation, Peoples Exchange Bank President and CEO Tony Parrish said, “Peoples Exchange Bank is a long-time supporter of the mission of God’s Pantry Food Bank. Giving back to the communities we serve is a part of our culture. We saw an opportunity to help with resources and felt a duty to give more when it is needed most.”

With a multi-year pledge of $50,000 to the God’s Pantry Food Bank general operating budget, Peoples Exchange Bank provides funding not only for food but for equipment and supplies, fuel and vehicle maintenance, and other costs incurred in making sure that healthy and nourishing meals reach the plates of families struggling with food insecurity.

This is the second pledge from Peoples Exchange Bank, bringing their contribution to $100,000 in support of ending hunger.

“We are thankful for the assistance God’s Pantry Food Bank is providing during this crisis and beyond,” said Charles Beach III, chairman of the board for Peoples Exchange Bank. “We feel supporting this vital program is one of the most effective ways to help support our communities.”

“God’s Pantry Food Bank is grateful for the generous gift from Peoples Exchange Bank,” said Mike Halligan, CEO of God’s Pantry Food Bank. “During a time of increased need for food assistance the Food Bank is appreciative of our community partners coming together to make sure no one goes hungry.”

God’s Pantry Food Bank serves 50 counties in Central and Eastern Kentucky in partnership with more than 400 food pantries and meal programs.