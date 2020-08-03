TRAFFIC ALERT: I-64 partially shutdown in Montgomery County due to wreck

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Part of Interstate 64 is shutdown in Montgomery County due to a wreck, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office posted: “I-64 will be temporarily closed on the Eastbound side from the 101 Exit to the 110 Exit due a serious traffic accident at the 108 mile marker. Law Enforcement and Fire/EMS are on scene. Please avoid the area.”
This is a developing story. Check back with ABC 36 for updates.
