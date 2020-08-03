Recall on sanitizers sold in Kentucky, FDA reports may contain methanol

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Another recall has been issued over certain hand sanitizers sold in Kentucky and other states.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Division of Emergency Management (DEM), a division of Lexington-Fayette County’s Department of Public Safety, the recall affects Next 8oz hand sanitizers.
DEM reports the sanitizers were sold in Kroger stores located in Greater Cincinnati – including Northern Kentucky and Dayton, Ohio, Greater Louisville area (including Indiana) and Lexington, Kentucky; Hopkinsville and Bowling Green, Kentucky; Nashville and Knoxville, Tennessee; Eastern Kentucky and Southeastern Ohio.
The FDA reports the product is being recalled due to the presence of methanol found during testing.
