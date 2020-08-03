Public Health Notice for visitors to Whitley County Sheriff’s Office

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – People who visited the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, July 27, 2020, may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
The Whitley County Health Department on Monday issued a public health notice to anyone who was in the sheriff’s office at 200 Main Street #4 in Williamsburg between 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on July 27.
The health department says this does not apply to any other office in the courthouse, only the sheriff’s office.
Anyone who was in the sheriff’s office during the specified time and feels they may be at-risk, is asked to contact the Whitley County Health Department at 606-549-3380.
Those who feel ill should contact their health care provider.