National Corvette Museum to raffle off white coupe

By
Erica Bivens
-
0
7
National Corvette Museum logo

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — The National Corvette Museum plans to raffle off an arctic white coupe with a red interior at its 26th anniversary celebration next month.

It will be the 1.75 millionth Corvette produced and will be documented and certified by General Motors Co., Sean Preston, president and chief executive of the museum, told the Daily News. The vehicle will look exactly like the first Corvette built in 1953 at the GM plant in Bowling Green, he said.

Raffle tickets cost $200 each and only 1,500 tickets will be sold. The winner will be chosen Sept. 4 and proceeds will go to the museum’s nonprofit foundation.

The museum reopened in June after being closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

