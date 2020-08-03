Man charged with credit card fraud

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 25-year-old Barbourville man has been arrested in connection with fraudulent use of a credit card in Corbin and London.

According to London County Sheriff John Root, Andrew Kyle Saunders is charged with theft by unlawful taking between $500 and $10,000, fraudulent use of a credit card $500 or more but under $10,000, and fraudulent use of a credit card under $500 within a six-month period.

Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Mink opened the investigation after the theft was reported on June 29 from a woman’s purse in London. Surveillance photos showed a man using the stolen debit card at two different businesses — one a gas station purchasing gas for the $27.37 and at a department store in southern Laurel County for $779.32

The suspect, later identified as Saunders, threw the wallet along the side of the roadway and he video surveillance was used to identify the suspect.

Root thanked the citizens who assisted deputies with information following the posting of the original theft press release and the surveillance photos. “A good example of police and citizens working together to solve crimes,” he said.