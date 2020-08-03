Lexington libraries erase fees, fines on accounts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Public Library is removing all fees and fines on library cardholder accounts, the library system announced Monday.

Effective immediately, there are no balances on any customer accounts, including those which were previously blocked for unpaid fines.

- Advertisement -

“We know that many in our community are facing unemployment and other financial difficulties as a result of the global pandemic, and we know that we have resources to help. We don’t want fines to be a barrier for those who need our services the most,” said executive director Heather Dieffenbach.

All six Library locations are now offering curbside service, and the Northside Branch is open for in-person browsing, computer use, and fax/scan service.

The Library also unveiled a virtual Book-A-Librarian service where customers can schedule an appointment for one-on-one time with a librarian to help with technology, job searches, research/genealogy, or other topics as needed. Virtual services through the Library’s website include Lynda.com’s online classes, Mango foreign language app, and eBooks/eAudiobooks through the Libby platform, all of which are free to use with a valid Library card.

Lexington Public Library joins more than 100 major library systems in North America which have waived fines and fees in recent years.

“Our community deserves equitable and accessible service for all, especially during a time of global economic uncertainty, where we know public libraries have the ability to help our communities recover and heal,” said executive director Heather Dieffenbach. “We are a community resource, and we’re here to help.”

The Lexington Public Library serves a merged city-county jurisdiction of 300,000+ people through a central library, 5 neighborhood branches, an active Outreach department, and rapidly expanding virtual services.