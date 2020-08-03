KSU gives students variety of options for fall classes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – In an effort to prioritize the health, safety and well-being of the entire campus community, Kentucky State University officials have developed a program to allow all students to choose the best learning and living options for themselves for Fall 2020.

BREDS Choice is a new initiative by the University that emphasizes the personal health, safety and well-being of every member of the campus community, while providing access to higher education for those who may need a safe learning environment.

- Advertisement -

Students have a vast number of options for how they choose to attend Kentucky State for the upcoming semester. Students may choose the following configurations:

· Online student living in the residence halls

· Online student living off-campus

· Online student living at home

· Hybrid student living in the residence halls

· Hybrid student living in hotel

· Hybrid student living off-campus

To promote social distancing and safety, courses will be delivered to students in the following formats:

· Hybrid (in-class/synchronous) instruction – Students will attend class, both face-to-face with reduced classroom size and attend class synchronously via the University learning platform – Blackboard – on alternating days.

· Online/asynchronous instruction – students will receive instruction via the University learning platform – Blackboard – by engaging with material provided and/or recorded by faculty.

Students who chose the hybrid option will have the flexibility to revert to online instruction if they become uncomfortable with face-to-face instruction. Kentucky State wants its students to feel comfortable and choose the option that is best for each student’s health, safety and well-being.

Students also have options if choosing to live in the residence halls. Students may choose to live in a single room with no roommate or to live with a roommate. Students choosing to live with a roommate will be able to be in common areas with their roommate, including eating in the café while following social distancing guidelines. A roommate will also provide students someone to converse with and someone to keep each other on task with assignments. A student may also choose to live in a partner hotel with a roommate.

Meal plans will be an option for Kentucky State students living on or off campus this semester. Students may view the meal plan options here.

Every freshman will receive a laptop with the proper supports, including technology assistance from Kentucky State’s information technology office, at no cost to the students.

Each student will receive a COVID-19 safety kit, information about scheduling COVID-19 testing and access to the newly launched GO K-STATE app, available for download in the Apple and Google stores.

Q&A sessions about BREDS Choice

Anyone with questions regarding BREDS Choice are invited to attend the following Zoom sessions with President Brown on Wednesday, Aug. 5:

University staff – Noon – 1 p.m.

Freshmen – 2-3 p.m.

Returning students – 4-5 p.m.

Parents – 6-7 p.m.

Questions should be submitted to COVID19@kysu.edu.

To join the Zoom meeting:

https://kysu.zoom.us/j/96969721191?pwd=VWhYdzA0R2Vvd3YzekY1dGl1NmN5dz09

Meeting ID: 969 6972 1191

Passcode: 379083

One tap mobile

+13017158592,,96969721191# US (Germantown)

+13126266799,,96969721191# US (Chicago)

Residence Life Move-In Schedule

Tuesday through Friday, Aug. 4-7: student leaders

Tuesday through Thursday, Aug. 11-13: upper-level students

Friday through Sunday, Aug. 14-16: first-year students

All students must submit their choice and pay housing deposits by 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7.

Let us know your choice. Visit kysu.edu/BREDSchoice.