Community comment sought today (Monday) as part of police accreditation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Lexington Police Department is inviting residents of Lexington-Fayette County to provide feedback about officer interactions, policies, and suggestions related to the department through a public phone-in session.

The input is an important part of the department’s national accreditation process.

“For more than 25 years, Lexington Police has met national standards established by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA),” Chief Lawrence Weathers said. “In recent weeks, the public has had several opportunities to share their comments about Lexington Police. We appreciate that feedback, and hope residents will also voice their thoughts with CALEA assessors as our department seeks re-accreditation.”

The phone-in session is scheduled for 3-5 p.m. Monday, August 3. Members of the public can call (859) 797-9020 to speak directly with a CALEA representative.

Written comments may be sent via email to charleswalters10@outlook.com or regular mail:

Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA)

13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320

Gainesville, Virginia 20155

The Lexington Police Department was initially accredited by CALEA in 1993. Accreditation is for four years, and agencies must submit annual reports showing continued compliance with more than 450 standards.

The accreditation process also involves an on-site assessment. Due to COVID-19, this year’s assessment will be conducted virtually.

In addition to the public input session, CALEA assessors will review written materials, interview personnel, and have a virtual tour of Lexington Police facilities.

The 2020 assessment team consists of Chief Charles Walters (Ret.) of the Gwinnett County Police Department in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and Lieutenant Heather Durham of the Oklahoma City Police Department.