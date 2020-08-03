Another inmate dies at Federal Medical Center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A month after reporting its last death, another inmate has died from coronavirus-related causes at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington.
According to the federal Bureau of Prisons, 73-year-old Gerald Porter died July 29. He had been at the Federal Medical Center since Dec. 18, 2017, serving 144 months from the Eastern District of Virginia for receipt of images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
It was the eighth coronavirus-related death at the center.
Porter first tested positve May 29, was isolated. He was released from isolation July 10 after two negative coronavirus tests, according to the prison.
On July 22, he suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. His condition dteriorated and he died on July 29.
FMC Lexington is an administrative security facility that currently houses 1,274 offenders.