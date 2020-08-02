Man accused of pulling a gun outside restaurant

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man was arrested Sunday in Boyle County after being accused of pulling a gun on another man outside a restaurant in Danville, according to the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say William Kairn pulled the handgun on the man outside a restaurant on West Main Street around 2 a.m.
Investigators say Kairn’s vehicle was found at a gas station and the gun, a Taurus .38 Special, was inside the vehicle.
Deputies say Kairn was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, alcohol intoxication in a public place and terroristic threatening.
He was taken to the Boyle County Detention Center.
Deputies were assisted by Danville Police.