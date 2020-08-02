Traffic impact in Chevy Chase beginning Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Traffic will be impacted by construction at a busy intersection in Lexington beginning Monday, August 3.
The city says a sewer line replacement project will keep motorists from turning left from Euclid Avenue onto Tates Creek Road. Left-hand turns from Tates Creek Road onto Euclid Avenue will also be restricted. The impact is expected to be felt for the next month, according to the city.
- Advertisement -
Drivers traveling toward downtown on Tates Creek will be able to use Sunset Drive and South Ashland Avenue to access businesses on Euclid Avenue, according to the city.
Motorists wishing to get to the University of Kentucky campus from Tates Creek are encouraged to use Alumni Drive or Cooper Drive or Woodland Avenue from East High Street, according to the city.
Your Neighbors. Your News.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.