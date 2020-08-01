Woman dies after being struck by pickup

By
Steve Rogers
-
0
1

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 56-year-old woman dies from her injuries after being hit by a pickup truck early Saturday morning.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Laura Frederick, of Gray, Ky., was pronounced dead at St. Joseph Hospital London where she was taken after being hit by the truck on Highway 25 near Fariston Road at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday about 1.5 miles south of London.

Root, citing the investigation by Accident Reconstructionist Deputy Brad Mink, said Frederick apparently was “crossing the dimly lit roadway when she walked in front of the path of a southbound Ford pickup” driven by 21-year-old Patrick Marker, of London. Marker was not injured.

Assisting the Laurel County Sheriff’s office were Shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Tommy Houston, and K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler. Also assisting at the scene and on the investigation were: London Laurel Rescue Squad, Lily Volunteer Fire Department, the Laurel County Coroner’s office.