With COVID still a threat, organizers changing Lexington Pride Festival

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With COVID-19 likely still to be a threat and to make the most of health and safety and the event, organizers of the 2020 Lexington Pride Festival announced Saturday the event will be an online live broadcast Oct. 3, 2020.

“This broadcast will allow for a limited number of attendees as social distancing regulations at that time. We will also host small in-person parties, as possible, to live stream the broadcast to multiple venues.” organizers said on the Lexington Pride Festical Facebook page.

“As we are able, we plan to have these watch parties taking place at theatres, bars, or restaurants that can assure social distance and health protocols. We may even have outdoor viewing, depending on the weather,” the organizers continued, noting details will be announced as the date gets closer and the status of the coronavirus outbreak is better known.